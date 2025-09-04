How long could National Guard remain in DC?

The Brief National Guard troops remain in D.C. with no set end date. Seven states have sent personnel to support patrols and cleanup efforts. Amtrak police conducted ticket checks after teen-organized fights at Union Station.



National Guard troops remain stationed across Washington, D.C., with growing questions about how long they’ll stay and what role they’ll play in the months ahead.

How long could they stay?

What we know:

Officials say the deployment that was initially expected to last 30 days may now continue through the end of the year.

Troops from South Dakota have joined the National Guard members deployed to the District, bringing the total to seven states contributing personnel to the joint task force.

The task force was activated under President Trump’s August 11 order. Guard members have been assigned a mix of duties, from armed patrols at Metro stations and neighborhood watch support to beautification efforts like picking up trash and pulling weeds. Officials say the deployment is part of a broader strategy to restore safety and improve public spaces across the city.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says her administration is working to end the takeover. "I want the message to be clear to the Congress, we have a framework to request or use federal resources in our city," Bowser said Wednesday. "We don’t need a presidential emergency."

Separately, a second executive order issued by Trump on August 25 directs the Department of Defense to establish a specialized unit within the D.C. National Guard focused on public safety and civil order. The order also calls for National Guard units in each state to be trained and ready to assist in quelling civil disturbances whenever circumstances call for it.

Amtrak statement

FOX’5 Melanie Alnwick said sources with Amtrak police told here that there have been ongoing coordinated after-school fights at Union Station, organized by teens on social media. Videos posted online show police and National Guard managing crowds but not making arrests.

On Wednesday, Amtrak officers questioned visitors about their purpose at the station, which some mistook for ID checks. Amtrak clarified it was a one-time ticket check to ease tensions.

Amtrak released the following statement:

"In response to disruptive behavior involving groups of teenagers at Union Station Tuesday, Amtrak Police implemented targeted ticket checks at select station entrances Wednesday afternoon. These proactive measures were in place for approximately one hour and contributed to a calm and orderly environment throughout the day. No incidents or arrests were reported."