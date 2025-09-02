Over 200 arrests made over Labor Day weekend in DC as part of Trump takeover: Bondi

The Brief The Labor Day weekend saw more than 200 arrest across Washington, D.C. White House officials say 70 of those arrests happened on Sunday night. This weekend's numbers bring the total arrests since Trump's federal takeover began to 1,669.



President Donald Trump's federal crackdown resulted in more than 200 arrests across the District over the Labor Day weekend, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

What we know:

White House officials say 1,669 arrests have been made, and 168 illegal guns have been seized in Washington, D.C., since the start of Trump's federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The latest arrests came over the Labor Day weekend with more than 200 arrests and nearly 20 illegal guns seized.

Seventy of those arrests were reportedly carried out on Sunday night alone.

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes as Trump's federal takeover enters its fourth week, and nears the end of its 30-day limit.

Under federal law, the emergency authority used to place DC under the control of federal law enforcement expires after one month, unless Congress votes to extend it.

Congress returns to DC on Tuesday, which means the takeover could lapse temporarily and leave the District's police force in limbo.

Big picture view:

Trump's federal takeover of DC launched on August 4, placing more than 2,000 National Guard troops and hundreds of federal officers on the streets of Washington, D.C.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2,300 National Guard members have been deployed throughout the District:

Joint Task Force – District of Columbia-Assigned Personnel – 2,274

DC National Guard: 945

Out of District support: 1,334

Louisiana: 141

Mississippi: 182

Ohio: 150

South Carolina: 263

South Dakota: 2

Tennessee: 174

West Virginia: 417