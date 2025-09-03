National Guard deployment in DC could extend through December, reports say

article

The Brief National Guard deployments in D.C. could be extended through December, though orders aren’t finalized, CNN reports. Officials are working to ensure Guard troops qualify for benefits like housing and health care. Mayor Bowser says the city’s emergency ends Sept. 10, pushing back on congressional Republicans who want an extension.



National Guard troops deployment in D.C. could reportedly last through December - beyond the initial 30 days that was expected to end September 10.

CNN reports that a senior official tells them the extension of the National Guard's military orders has not yet been finalized.

Guard officials are working to make sure troops and their families get the military benefits — like housing allowances and health care — they’re entitled to for deployments over 30 days. Under 30 days, and guard members do not qualify for those benefits.

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the creation of the "Safe and Beautiful Operations Center." She says the goal was to clarify how D.C. government agencies should work with federal agencies — but left ICE and the National Guard off that list.

Now the mayor is trying to push back on critics who claim the order is a "green light" to more troop deployments.

Bowser insisted on Wednesday that the emergency will end September 10, despite Republicans in Congress who say they’ll work to extend it.

"The only way it can be extended legally is by Congress, so I want the message to be clear to Congress that we have a framework to request or use federal resources in our city. We don’t need a presidential emergency," said Bowser.