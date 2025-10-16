Home of missing Manassas Park mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt up for auction

The Manassas Park home of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a pediatric nurse who police believe was killed by her husband in the summer of 2024, is now up for auction.

Bhatt home for auction

The property at 9408 Heather Court is listed "as is," with its condition unclear. According to Auction.com, the home is more than 2,400 square feet and includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Its estimated resale value is roughly $844,000.

Bhatt’s body has not been found, but investigators say her DNA was matched to blood discovered inside the home’s bedroom and bathroom.

Husband faces charges

Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, 37, was indicted by a Prince William County grand jury and faces charges of murder, concealment of a dead body, and defiling a dead body. He remains in custody. Authorities believe he dismembered his wife’s body inside the house.

His trial has been postponed until fall 2026.

