Disappearance Mamta Kafle Bhatt: One year later, Manassas Park mom remains missing

The Brief It's been one year since Mamta Kafle Bhatt went missing from her Manassas Park home. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, remains in prison, accused of killing and dismembering her. Her remains still have not been found.



This week marks one year since the disappearance of Manassas Park mother Mamta Khafle.

A year later, her husband remains in jail, accused of killing her but police still haven't found her body.

What we know:

Right in front of the Manassas Park Police Department is a memorial for Mamta, who went missing just over a year ago.

Her co-workers at a northern Virginia medical center last saw her on July 27, 2024.

Through the investigation, we also learned that Mamta made several calls to her family and friends that same week.

"Today is the one-year anniversary of the last time Mamta called me," said Nadia Navarro, a friend of Mamta.

Dig deeper:

On July 28, 2024, Navarro missed a call from her good friend Mamta Kafle. A year later, the Manassas Park mother is still missing.

"That guilt and that sorrow that I missed that phone call, that I could've done something, never really escaped me," Navarro said.

Shortly after Mamta vanished last summer, Manassas Park Police started looking into her disappearance.

FOX 5 DC went to Mamta's home that she lived at with her husband Naresh Bhatt and their baby. We interviewed Bhatt, who was pleading for his wife to come home.

What's next:

Fast-forward to a year later, Bhatt is currently in jail awaiting trial for allegedly killing her.

"We can't believe it's been a year, time flies," Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said.

Lugo says his department has not forgotten about Mamta.

"We've done about 21 physical searches throughout northern Virginia," Lugo said.

As well as followed up on over 200 tips and issued more than 40 court orders and subpoenas in this case.

Bhatt is facing first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body charges. His trial was supposed to begin this September but a judge recently pushed it to next October.

"I do not support him being granted extra time in a less secure prison," Navarro said. "He doesn't deserve that extra time."

Navarro tells FOX 5 that the couple's daughter is with her grandmother and is actually getting ready to celebrate her second birthday.