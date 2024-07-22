Hogan says Biden should be 'commended' after withdrawal from presidential race

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says President Joe Biden should be "commended" after his withdrawal from the U.S. presidential race.

Hogan, who won Maryland’s 2024 GOP Senate primary, wrote Sunday on X that he believes Biden made the right decision by stepping down from his reelection bid.

"I respect President Biden for his decades of public service. I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition," Hogan said.

"The only way out of this cycle of chaos, divisiveness and dysfunction is to elect principled, common sense and experienced leaders who will focus on the day-to-day challenges facing Americans. We need less palace intrigue, less partisan nonsense, and more decisive action to solve the serious problems facing our nation. That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate—to overcome all of the toxic politics and to bring strong, independent leadership to Washington."

Hogan, who has been one of former President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics in the GOP, received Trump’s endorsement in his Maryland Senate bid last month. The Maryland race could determine control of the Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris is moving swiftly to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after Biden threw his support behind her.