Eyes on Virginia as battleground state could see swing following Biden's departure

Election day is just a couple of months away and all eyes are on the Commonwealth to see which way the state will swing.

As one of the key battleground states, Virginia is uniquely positioned to feel the impact of President Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election campaign and endorse his own vice president for the top of the ticket this November.

Historically, Virginia has always been a fascinating case in American politics. Once a solidly red state, it has transformed over the past few decades into a pivotal battleground.

In recent elections, we’ve seen razor-thin margins as well as a mix of red and blue victories, proving how competitive the state has become.

Virginia has not backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004 and politicians are weighing in on Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race and who could be the new nominee.

Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement that "while there has to be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation. this November, we must defeat Donald Trump and his backward agenda."

Sen. Tim Kaine also said that he’s "looking forward to working with my friend Kamala Harris and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress."

The Democratic Party of Virginia also shared a statement with FOX 5, saying: "President Biden has never been in politics for himself. though his decision not to run is painful for so many of us, it represents his greatest quality: unwavering patriotism and service to the American people. Joe Biden’s decision to step aside is one that we deeply respect and we thank him for everything that he has done and will continue to do."