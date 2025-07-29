The Brief Heat index reaches 102. No rain expected Tuesday. Cooler by Friday.



A heat dome continues to blanket much of the East Coast, driving up temperatures across the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

Highs are expected near 100 degrees, with humidity pushing heat index values to around 102. No rain is expected.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Heat index nears 102 degrees Tuesday as sweltering conditions grip DC region

Timeline:

The extreme heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 104. A slight chance of evening showers or thunderstorms may bring temporary relief on Wednesday.

Thursday remains hot before a cooldown begins Friday, with highs dropping into the 70s and settling in the 80s through the weekend.