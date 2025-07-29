Heat index nears 102 degrees Tuesday as sweltering conditions grip DC region
WASHINGTON - A heat dome continues to blanket much of the East Coast, driving up temperatures across the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday.
Tuesday forecast
Highs are expected near 100 degrees, with humidity pushing heat index values to around 102. No rain is expected.
Timeline:
The extreme heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 104. A slight chance of evening showers or thunderstorms may bring temporary relief on Wednesday.
Thursday remains hot before a cooldown begins Friday, with highs dropping into the 70s and settling in the 80s through the weekend.
