Man accused of brutally killing, dismembering Greenbelt teacher expected in court Wednesday

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the man accused of brutally killing and dismembering a Greenbelt teacher.

Harold Landon III, 33, allegedly attacked and dismembered Mariame Sylla while she was out for a walk on July 29 in Prince George's County.

According to court documents, Sylla's torso was found near a pond in Clinton, Maryland days later. She had been decapitated at the collar, and was missing her neck and head, documents say. Her legs had been amputated at the knees and arms at the shoulders.

Landon was already in custody for allegedly violating an order of protection against his ex-girlfriend when he was identified as a suspect in Sylla's murder.

There's no motive or known connection between Landon and Sylla, police and prosecutors have said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mariame Sylla

Landon remains jailed without bail while facing the first-degree murder charge.

Sylla taught second grade at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in Greenbelt.

"Ms. Sylla was a cherished teacher, sister, mother and friend. The community's relentless search for her after her disappearance is a testament to that," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy after her body was discovered. "We all desperately hoped for a different outcome. I will be prosecuting this case along with Assistant State's Attorney Jonathon Church, and we will fight to get justice for Ms. Sylla and the entire community."