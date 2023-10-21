Winter Lantern Festival returns to the DMV: Here's how to secure your tickets

The Winter Lantern Festival is returning to the D.C. area as holiday season quickly approaches. Here's how you can secure your tickets.

Holiday season is right around the corner but the time to secure your tickets and start making plans has arrived. The waitlist to purchase tickets for the festival is currently open, ticket sales officially begin on October 25.

The festival will be filled with dazzling light displays, featuring 1,000 handcrafted Chinese lanterns and lights. Lerner Town Square will be transformed into an illuminating winter wonderland.

This family friendly event will feature refreshments and fun activities. Visitors will also be able to ride swings, seesaws, and other interactive attractions.

MORE THINGS TO DO STORIES: