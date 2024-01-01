Police say a gunman shot a man even after he turned over his belongings during an armed robbery Saturday night in the District.

The shooting happened 9 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street.

Investigators say the man was walking on U Street when two suspects approached him and demanded his belongings. Even though the victim complied, police say one of the suspects shot him before both gunmen fled the scene.

Gunman shoots victim after he turned over belongings during DC armed robbery: police (DC Police)

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers released images captured by surveillance cameras they say show the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

