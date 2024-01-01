Woman found shot dead inside DC hotel room on New Year’s Day: police

Police in D.C. are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide after a woman was found shot dead inside a hotel room in the northwest.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Military Road just after 1:15 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for a man described as 5-feet-6-inches tall wearing black clothing and a black ski mask who was last seen leaving the location on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

