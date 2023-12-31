2 juveniles shot in Southeast DC on New Year's Eve, police say

Two juveniles were shot in broad daylight in Southeast D.C., according to police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 37th St., SE, just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday where they found two juvenile male victims.

Both victims were conscious and breathing, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police issued a lookout for a silver Infinity that was last seen headed towards Ely Place, SE. The license plate number is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.