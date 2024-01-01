DC teen killed in shooting during last weekend of 2023; violence continues into new year

Authorities have identified a D.C. teenager killed in a shooting during the last weekend of 2023.

Investigators say 18-year-old Dekhota Evans was driven to a hospital and dropped off after being shot just after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Florida Avenue.

Evans, of northeast Washington, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.

READ MORE: 2 juveniles shot in Southeast DC on New Year's Eve, police say

MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle in Southeast Shooting (DC Police)

That shooting was one of many reported Saturday in the District. Officers are also investigating shootings on Alabama Avenue, 49th Street, Hartford Street, and Livingston Road.

Investigators released photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle is described as a gray or metallic blue SUV and was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Also on Saturday night, police say a gunman shot a man even after he turned over his belongings during an armed robbery.

Officers say the man was walking on U Street when two suspects approached him and demanded his belongings. Even after the victim complied, police say one of the suspects shot him. Investigators released surveillance camera images they say captured the suspects.

READ MORE: Woman found shot dead inside DC hotel room on New Year’s Day: police

On Sunday, two juveniles were shot in southeast Washington. The injuries to both were non-life-threatening.

Police are also investigating a New Year’s Day homicide after a woman was found shot dead inside a hotel room in the northwest.