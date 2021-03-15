Greenbelt police investigating deadly stabbing

Greenbelt police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in his apartment on Cherrywood Terrace.

Police responded to the scene on Monday around 2:15 p.m. and found the man’s body, which had sustained multiple stab wounds.

They say an acquaintance reported the incident.

They have not indicated whether a suspect has been identified, nor have they said whether they have any information on a suspect.

