Greenbelt ‘peeping tom’ suspect caught on camera peering into window

Greenbelt police have released video of a man who they say was behind a series of peeping tom incidents.

READ MORE: 7-year-old injured in shooting on Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Greenbelt

In surveillance video from an incident on March 9 in the 6600 block of Lake Park Drive, the man can be seen approaching a window in full view of the camera and peering into a window.

READ MORE: Masked men pose as women on dating apps, then rob victims, Maryland police warn

Investigators are looking for a Black male, who was wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants during the incident.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

A similar incident was reported on Feb. 25 in the same area, and another on Feb. 24 in the 6900 block of Hanover Parkway.

If you recognize the man, or can help Greenbelt police in their investigation, call (301) 474-7200.

