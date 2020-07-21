Child located after possible abduction reported in Greenbelt; police searching for suspect, stolen car

article

A 6-year-old has been safely located following a possible abduction in Greenbelt.

Police say a vehicle was stolen in the 6100 block of Breezewood Court at around 5:20 p.m. A 6-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen, according to authorities. The suspect later dropped the girl off a few blocks away.

Police say they do not know if the suspect, who has been identified as a Black man, and the child are known to each other.

Now, they are searching for a stolen grey 2005 Honda Accord with Maryland tags that read: 5CY6633.