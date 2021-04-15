Green and Yellow Metro lines to suspend service during first week in May

Metro is reminding Green and Yellow line customers to plan ahead for scheduled track work taking place May 1-9 that will require free shuttle buses to replace trains at four stations over one weekend and the weeklong closure of West Hyattsville.

The work will upgrade the interlocking system at Fort Totten, which allows trains to safely cross from one track to another.

VIDEO: DC police looking for suspects after Southeast gun battle

The work is part of preparations for the summer Platform Improvement Project, which will close four Green and Yellow Line stations north of Fort Totten. These summer station closures will increase use of the interlocking, as trains will need to more frequently turn around at Fort Totten to provide service on the rest of the line.

READ MORE: $10K reward after woman driver shoots man in DC road rage incident, police say

The work will occur during the previously scheduled May 1-2 weekend shutdowns of West Hyattsville, Prince George's Plaza, College Park-U of Md, and Greenbelt, and during the week of May 3-9, when West Hyattsville will be closed.

Advertisement

The FEMA community vaccination center at Greenbelt will remain open during this time.

MORE: New mass vaccination site coming to Greenbelt

Rail, May 1-2

- No Green or Yellow line service north of Fort Totten

- Yellow Line trains will operate in two segments between Franconia-Springfield and Mt Vernon Sq and between Huntington and Braddock Rd only due to construction of Potomac Yard Station

- Green Line trains will operate between Branch Ave and Fort Totten

Shuttle Bus, May 1-2

- Limited-stop service between Greenbelt, College Park U-of Md & Fort Totten

- Limited-stop service between Prince George’s Plaza, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten

- Local service between Greenbelt, College Park U-of Md, Prince George’s Plaza & West Hyattsville

Rail, May 3-9

- No train service between Fort Totten and Prince George’s Plaza

- Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport and between Franconia-Springfield and Mt Vernon Sq

- Green Line trains will operate between Branch Ave and Fort Totten and between Prince George’s Plaza and Greenbelt

Shuttle Buses, May 3-9

- Free shuttle bus service will be available between Fort Totten, West Hyattsville, and Prince George’s Plaza