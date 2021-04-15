$10K reward after woman driver shoots man in DC road rage incident, police say

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a woman they say shot a man in the head during a suspected road rage incident early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C.

Officers say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. after the woman sideswiped the victim's vehicle on northbound Massachusetts Avenue near the intersection of 34th Street. Police say the man and woman stopped and got into an argument but then both continued on their way.

About two blocks later, police say the suspect pulled in front of the victim's vehicle and cut him off. As the victim stopped and tried to drive around, police say the suspect got out of her car and fired several shots into the suspect's vehicle striking the man once in the head.

The suspect then got back into her car and sped away southbound on Massachusetts Avenue

A passenger in the victim's vehicle, who was not injured, described the suspect as a Black female with a skinny build and long, black curly hair who was dressed in a black jacket. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police released images of the suspect and of her vehicle.

Investigators released an image of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.