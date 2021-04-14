Video: DC police looking for suspects after Southeast gun battle

D.C. police are looking for suspects who were involved in a gun battle in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast earlier this month.

The incident erupted in a parking lot around 6:09 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, when multiple people exchanged gunfire.

If you can help police identify and locate the four suspects, call (202) 727-9099.

