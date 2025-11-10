Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Senate advances plan to end standoff

The Brief Senate advances compromise plan to end shutdown. Deal would extend funding to January, with later vote on health care credits. Federal workers would receive back pay.



The Senate took its first step toward ending the government shutdown Sunday after moderate Democrats agreed to move forward without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, frustrating colleagues who argue Americans want them to keep up the fight.

In a test vote Sunday, the Senate voted 60‑40 to advance compromise legislation to fund the government and schedule a later vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire Jan. 1. Final passage could still be days away if Democrats raise objections and slow the process.

Senate moves forward

The agreement does not ensure health care subsidies will be extended, a demand Democrats have pressed for nearly six weeks. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York opposed advancing the package, joined by all but eight of his colleagues.

Three former governors, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, broke a six‑week stalemate Sunday by agreeing to advance three bipartisan spending bills and extend government funding until late January in exchange for a mid‑December vote on health care tax credits.

Workers promised pay

The agreement also reverses mass firings of federal workers by the Trump administration since the Oct. 1 shutdown and ensures they will receive back pay.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune quickly backed the deal and called an immediate vote to start approval as the shutdown continued to disrupt flights, threaten food aid for millions and leave federal workers without pay.

"The time to act is now," Thune said.

President Donald Trump, returning to the White House Sunday evening after a Washington Commanders football game, did not say whether he backed the deal. "It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending," he said.

