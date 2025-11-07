Maryland offers loans, free transit for workers affected by government shutdown

The Brief Maryland is offering more services to federal workers forced to work without pay during the ongoing government shutdown. The state is offering "excepted" federal workers an interest-free $700 and free public transit. The government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, is the longest in American history.



The state of Maryland is expanding services for residents impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown, including financial assistance for federal workers forced to stay on the job without pay.

Loans for federal workers

What we know:

Gov. Wes Moore announced the plans on Friday, including an interest-free loan and free public transit for federal workers, and increased funding for energy assistance programs.

The state has expanded the Federal Shutdown Loan Program, offering excepted or essential federal employees working during the shutdown an interest-free, $700 loan. The Maryland Department of Labor launched the program earlier in the current shutdown, but now, as federal employees are expected to miss out on their second consecutive paycheck, the state is offering workers a second loan.

The loans are available for any Maryland resident who is currently an excepted federal employee, and are not available for workers who have been furloughed or laid off.

Both loans will have to be paid off 45 days after the end of the shutdown.

Anyone interested in applying can do so on the Maryland Department of Labor's website here.

What they're saying:

In a press release Friday, Moore accused President Donald Trump of "refusing to follow the law," and said Washington politicians are "telling Americans you're on your own." He said these loans nad other services will "help ensure our public servants aren't left in the lurch."

Labor Secretary Portia Wu said that while "Federal Shutdown Loans can’t replace a paycheck…they can help relieve some of the financial strain excepted federal workers are facing right now, as rent, insurance, and other bills come due."

Free public transit for federal workers

Dig deeper:

In addition to the loan program, the Maryland Transit Administration will be offering free fares to federal employees on public transit, including buses, light rail, subway and more.

Funding for energy assistance

Big picture view:

Moore also signed an executive order on Friday authorizing more than $10 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is typically funded by the federal government.

In Maryland, more than 117,000 homes rely on the program to keep the heat and power on.