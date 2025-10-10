Government Shutdown 2025 Updates: Furloughed workers miss first paycheck
WASHINGTON - Friday marks day 10 of the federal government shutdown and the first day furloughed workers will go without a two-week paycheck.
Another pay deadline looms
FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that while some visitors to the nation’s capital remain hopeful the situation will be resolved soon, many federal workers directly impacted say the reality is hitting hard.
Another pay deadline looms as lawmakers have until Monday to process military payments, or servicemembers may not get paid.
On Capitol Hill, the Senate adjourned Thursday without voting on any spending measures. No votes are scheduled for Friday, and lawmakers aren’t expected back until Tuesday. With the House also out, the shutdown is all but guaranteed to stretch into another week.
Shutdown to continue
House Speaker Mike Johnson says the House has already done its part, pointing to the Senate and Democrats who continue to push for an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at year’s end. Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government is reopened.
