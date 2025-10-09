Army Ten-Miler to run as planned amidst government shutdown

The Army Ten-Miler race in Washington, D.C. has not been canceled and will continue as planned. The government shutdown threatened to affect the major event.

What we know:

"Army Ten-Miler Race Officials are pleased to announce today that the In-Person ATM race, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC, will proceed as planned," officials shared Thursday afternoon. A decision about whether the race would take place was supposed to have been announced on Wednesday, October 8.

Army Ten-Miler road closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

Independence Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge, NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: