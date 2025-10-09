Army Ten-Miler to run as planned amidst government shutdown
WASHINGTON - The Army Ten-Miler race in Washington, D.C. has not been canceled and will continue as planned. The government shutdown threatened to affect the major event.
What we know:
"Army Ten-Miler Race Officials are pleased to announce today that the In-Person ATM race, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC, will proceed as planned," officials shared Thursday afternoon. A decision about whether the race would take place was supposed to have been announced on Wednesday, October 8.
Army Ten-Miler road closures
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge
- Independence Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, SW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW
- C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW
- 9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- Key Bridge, NW
- Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- Key Bridge from Virginia to M Street, NW
- Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27th Street, NW
- Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street, NW to Ohio Drive, SW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge
- 14th Street Bridge – HOV lanes only
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 7th Street, SW
- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to G Street, SW
- C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW
- 9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW