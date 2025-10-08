Government Shutdown 2025 Update: New fears over furloughed backpay

The Brief Roughly 750,000 federal workers are furloughed as the shutdown enters its second week. The White House warns backpay may not be guaranteed without new legislation. Congress faces an Oct. 15 deadline to avoid missed paychecks and rising economic costs.



We’re now one week into the government shutdown, and federal workers could be the ones paying the price.

The White House says it’s possible there won’t be back pay for furloughed workers.

READ MORE: Government Shutdown 2025: DC communities stepping up

Backpay uncertainty

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the latest threat from the Trump administration is intended to turn up the heat, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Still, many members of Congress say the law is clear – that federal workers are owed back pay.

During the last government shutdown in 2019, President Trump signed a law guaranteeing back pay for furloughed workers. Now, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget director says there’s a loophole, claiming the law requires back pay to be specifically written into any bill funding the government.

READ MORE: Can federal worker backpay be withheld? OMB reportedly deletes law from FAQ documentation

Economic impact

About 750,000 federal employees have been furloughed since the shutdown began a week ago. Others in essential roles are still reporting to work.

But unless Congress reaches an agreement before Oct. 15, they’ll all miss their next paychecks.

The White House estimates the shutdown is costing the U.S. economy $15 billion each week.