Government Shutdown 2025: DC communities stepping up

The effects of the federal shutdown continue to ripple across the region. From museums and marriage licenses to local governments scrambling to support furloughed workers, the impact is being felt in every corner of the DMV.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the shutdown’s effects are becoming increasingly visible.

Local aid

In Prince George’s County, the County Council is set to take up the Federal Worker Emergency Assistance Act on Tuesday.

The legislation would offer priority hiring in county government for laid-off federal workers, incentives for local businesses to hire them, and expanded food assistance for affected families.

Across Maryland, a new state loan program launches Tuesday for federal employees still working without pay. Eligible workers may receive a one-time, no-interest $700 loan, to be repaid within 45 days after the shutdown ends.

Smithsonian museums, research centers and the National Zoo remain open using prior-year funds - but only through Saturday, Oct. 11.

Other federally funded sites are already feeling the pinch. The National Gallery of Art has reportedly closed or scaled back operations after exhausting reserves. Open-air memorials and the National Mall remain accessible, but services like guided tours, visitor centers, restrooms, cleaning and staffing are reduced or suspended.

Shutdown strains services

In D.C., couples hoping to get married are also caught in the shutdown. The federally funded Marriage Bureau at D.C. Superior Court has stopped issuing licenses.

The D.C. Council is expected to vote Tuesday on the Love Emergency Act, which would temporarily shift that responsibility to the Department of Health.

One event facing uncertainty is the Army Ten-Miler, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. Organizers say a decision on whether to cancel the in-person race will come by Wednesday, and runners will be notified immediately.

The virtual race remains intact, and if the in-person event is canceled, registration and tent fees will be refunded.

