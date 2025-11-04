Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Day 35 begins as stalemate ties record for longest in US history

The Brief Shutdown hits Day 35, tying record for longest in U.S. history. SNAP benefits partially funded as food banks report rising demand. Senate prepares for 14th vote with no deal in sight.



The federal government shutdown reached day 35 on Tuesday, tying the longest in U.S. history as lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding.

Shutdown tied for longest ever

The milestone comes after the Senate once again adjourned without passing a spending bill. The standoff continues over a measure that would only keep the government funded through Nov. 21.

Some Republicans now say the plan may need to go back to the drawing board. Meanwhile, moderate Democrats are growing frustrated with the economic toll.

While lawmakers argue over health care premium tax credits and demands for a clean continuing resolution, the impact is spreading far beyond Capitol Hill.

Food banks report a 10% to 20% surge in demand as federal benefits dry up, leaving many anxious amid the uncertainty. And it’s not just federal workers feeling the strain. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says restaurant staff, childcare workers, and landscapers say business has vanished with paychecks on hold.

SNAP Benefits Government Shutdown: Full list of what states are doing to help families

SNAP benefits partially funded

After two federal judges ordered President Trump’s administration to dip into emergency funds, officials said on Monday they will partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

That means only half of SNAP benefits will be paid.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, had planned to freeze payments starting Nov. 1, citing a lack of funding amid the federal shutdown.

The program supports roughly 1 in 8 Americans and is a cornerstone of the nation’s social safety net. It costs more than $8 billion a month. Officials say the emergency fund being tapped holds $4.65 billion which is enough to cover about half the usual benefits.

Trump administration ordered to partially fund SNAP

Tuesday Senate vote expected

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday interview that he "won’t be extorted" by Democrats pushing for negotiations to extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, according to the Associated Press.

Echoing congressional Republicans, the president told CBS’ "60 Minutes" he’ll negotiate only after the government reopens.

Trump said Democrats "have lost their way" and predicted they’ll eventually give in to Republican demands.

"I think they have to," Trump added. "And if they don't vote, it's their problem."

Trump’s comments suggest the shutdown could stretch on, with federal workers, including air traffic controllers, set to miss more paychecks.

Senate Democrats have voted 13 times against reopening the government, saying they want negotiations with Trump and Republicans first. A 14th vote is expected Tuesday.

More pets turning up at DMV animal shelters amid government shutdown

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Day 35 begins as stalemate ties record for longest in US history