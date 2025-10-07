Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Day 7 begins with no deal in sight
WASHINGTON - The federal government shutdown entered its seventh day Tuesday, with no signs of progress on Capitol Hill.
Senate gridlocked
The Senate will reconvene later in the day, but it’s unclear if any votes are scheduled after a fifth rejection by Senate Democrats.
Monday’s votes showed no signs of change. Democrats defeated the Republican funding proposal, and the Democratic plan failed as well.
Several senators were absent, leaving Republicans with just 52 of the 60 votes needed — still eight short, even with support from two Democrats and an independent.
READ MORE: Government shutdown impacting travel
Health care at issue
Democrats continue to push for an extension of tax subsidies to prevent Affordable Care Act premiums from doubling or tripling by year’s end.
Republicans say they’ll address those issues after Democrats vote to fund the government and end the shutdown.
With trust eroding on both sides, much of the pressure now shifts to public opinion.
In the Oval Office Monday afternoon, President Trump told reporters that conversations with Democrats were underway and suggested he was open to a deal.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.