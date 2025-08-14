GOP Rep. Andy Ogles introduces resolution to extend Trump's DC police takeover

The Brief Rep. Ogles proposes extending Trump’s federal control of D.C. police. Current law limits takeover to 30 days without congressional approval. City officials say they’re coordinating with federal agencies to reduce crime.



Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles has crafted a resolution to extend the federal police takeover of Washington, D.C.

What they're saying:

"Under current law, the President can only federalize D.C. for thirty days," Ogles posted to X on Thursday. "I’m introducing a resolution to amend the D.C. Home Rule Act so the President can extend this emergency as long as it takes, until our Capitol is taken back and its streets are safe."

Push to extend control

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the takeover of Washington’s police department and the activation of the National Guard. He said his goal was to reduce crime.

The president did not provide a timeline for the control of the police department, but he’s limited to 30 days under statute unless he gets approval from Congress.

READ MORE: DC concerns grow as Trump moves to extend federal control, clear homeless encampments

"Congress must defend the President, and our Country," Ogles added.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith said Wednesday that the city is working closely with federal law enforcement following the emergency declaration and takeover of the city's police department.

"This is a great opportunity for us to build on efforts to reduce crime," Smith said, noting partnerships with agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals.

READ MORE: 'I’m the mayor and he’s the president': Bowser navigates Trump’s DC takeover in FOX 5 exclusive