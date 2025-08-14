Concerns are growing in the District as President Trump signals plans to possibly extend federal control over Washington, D.C., beyond the legal 30-day limit.

Federal presence grows

What we know:

Protests broke out Wednesday night in the northwest after federal officials set up vehicle checkpoints and joined local police in targeting homeless encampments. Residents reported seeing ICE and Border Patrol agents on U Street and 14th Street, where some tried to warn drivers to avoid being stopped.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the federal presence stems from Trump’s March "beautification" order.

Homeless encampments near the I-66 ramp in Foggy Bottom and along Rock Creek Parkway have been cleared before, but unhoused residents often return. The White House says individuals who refuse to leave or enter treatment could face fines. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city continues outreach efforts and has shelter capacity available.

Encampment clearings continue

"We already have extensive outreach to our unhoused residents," Bowser told FOX 5 on Wednesday/. "Some of them already on federal property, some of them at other sites throughout the city. We have shelter capacity, and we want them to come in. That's always our message. It's especially our message right now. We want you to come into shelter and our outreach workers can tell you how to do it."

Federal officials say the increased coordination is meant to improve public safety, but many residents remain uneasy about the show of force.

President Trump said Wednesday he plans to seek congressional approval to extend the federalization, Alnwick reported. He also claimed he could act unilaterally if a national emergency is declared.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC concerns grow as Trump moves to extend federal control, clear homeless encampments