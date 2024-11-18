Go-Go Museum in DC will celebrate District's distinctive musical sound

Washington, D.C. will unveil a new cultural landmark on Monday with the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the city’s first Go-Go Museum and Café in the historic Anacostia neighborhood.

Go-go music, a distinctive offshoot of funk with a unique conga-driven rhythm and call-and-response culture, has long been a hallmark of the District’s musical identity. This genre, known for its multiple percussionists and vocalists, was popularized by the late Chuck Brown in the early 1970s. Bands like Rare Essence and Trouble Funk have also made significant contributions to its mainstream recognition.

Go-Go Museum in DC will celebrate Districts distinctive musical sound

Mayor Muriel Bowser will join museum founder and CEO Ronald Moten, chief curator Dr. Natalie Hopkinson, and local artists, to celebrate the museum’s opening. In 2020, Bowser signed the Go-Go Music of the District of Columbia Designation Act, making go-go the official music of Washington, D.C.

The Go-Go Museum & Café will feature interactive holograms of Backyard Band pioneer and "Wire" star Ralph Anwan Glover, and Sugarbear of EU. The museum's collection includes artifacts such as a Rare Essence bomber jacket, DJ Kool's touring jacket, a wig and outfit from Maiesha and the Hip Huggers, and a promotional cutout of Chuck Brown.

Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the museum will include a café, three exhibition and interactive areas, a recording studio, and an outdoor stage for live performances.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will coincide with Go-Go Preservation Week, running from November 17 to November 23. A soft launch will offer private tours for ticket holders, with the general public opening set for February 19, 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.