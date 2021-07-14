"Free Britney” rally held in DC ahead of court hearing

On Wednesday, rallies in support of pop star Britney Spears are taking place from coast to coast and even right outside the Lincoln Memorial, next to the reflecting pool in the nation’s capital--a symbolic place where many famous speeches and protests have taken place.

This is all in a bipartisan effort to push congress to look at conservatorship reform.

The ‘Free Britney’ group of fans was heard chanting, "What do we want, Free Britney. When do we want it? Now!" as well as "Let Britney choose, Let Britney decide!"

Jeanne Jarvis-Gibson said this is not just about Britney Spears, but also other people struggling with the abuse of a conservatorship or guardianship.

"I’m here today because I think it’s important as a woman to be here for Britney and also adults in the U.S. whether it’s parents, grandparents, it’s really affecting everyone in terms of abuse of conservatorship," said Jarvis-Gibson.

World-renowned pop star Britney Spears has been living under a conservatorship for decades-long career. That’s why Patrick Thomas, Free Britney America, Executive Director, said people are advocating for her freedom.

"First of all, it’s not about Britney spears the entertainer," said Thomas. "The whole Britney brand isn’t even Britney spears herself. It’s an image. She’s an actress playing her parts."

Britney has been under a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, for the past 13 years.

The "Womanizer" singer hasn't been able to make any personal decisions or handle her money.

This happened after Britney started acting erratically in public and had a breakdown in 2008 where she had to be sent to the hospital and do rehab.

Dylan Spence, Free Britney America, Executive Director, said it’s a human rights issue, it’s a women’s rights issue, and mental health issue.

"Mental health is not a reason she should be in a conservatorship. I think her team has stated before allegedly that they think she needs to be under it due to her mental health, but they’re normally for people who are incapacitated. I think she has proven over the last 13 years that she can have a thriving career."

Fans and observers are desperately waiting for new developments with this case. FOX 5 did learn the judge in Los Angeles granted her the right to choose her own attorney.