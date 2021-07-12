FreeBritney Rally taking place in DC to support end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

A group called Free Britney America is holding a rally on the National Mall this week to show their support for pop icon Britney Spears and the ending of her conservatorship.

The #FreeBritney Rally will take place Wednesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial.

"Join us as we rebel against the corrupt system that has kept Britney in an unlawful conservatorship for the past 13 years," the group's Instagram page says. "We are taking our passion to the Nation’s Capital to show that we won’t stop until Britney and every other victim of conservatorship abuse have their freedom."

According to their website, Free Britney America is a D.C. group dedicated to organizing legislators to help evaluate and change conservatorship law.

Spears told a judge at a hearing in June she wants an end to the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years.

The conservatorship has the power to restrict her visitors, arrange and oversee visits with her sons, who father Kevin Federline has full custody of, make her medical decisions and her business deals among other things.

Spears said at the same hearing that she has been compelled to take drugs against her will, has been kept from having an intrauterine device for birth control removed and has been required to undertake performances when she didn’t want to.

From 2008 until 2019, Spears' father, James Spears, had power over his daughter's life choices, and he and attorney Andrew Wallet controlled her money. Now, he has financial control only, and must share that role with the Bessemer Trust, an estate-management firm. Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator over her personal matters.

Fans have taken it upon themselves to decipher every social media post and public statement of Britney's and have increasingly coalesced into a movement after becoming convinced she was being controlled unfairly.

James Spears has called the group conspiracy theorists, and says those who shout #FreeBritney don’t understand the totality of the situation.

For more information on the D.C. rally, click here.

AP News contributed to this report.