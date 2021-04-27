Frederick County sheriff’s office investigating suspicious death

The Frederick County sheriff’s office is investigating what it described as a suspicious death in the Hames Court neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s death was not the result of a suicide, and that one person has been detained.

They did not indicate whether that person would face criminal charges.

They say there is not threat to the public, but the Farmbrook Community will have a heavy police presence while the investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.



