1 dead after early morning shooting at Frederick hotel

Authorities say a person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Frederick hotel.

Police say shots were fired around 2 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive. When officers arrived they found one person dead on the scene.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Officers say no suspects are in custody at this time. Heavy police presence is expected in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact authorities at 301-600-1046.