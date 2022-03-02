Former VCU student will serve no jail time in connection to Adam Oakes' hazing death

A former Virginia Commonwealth University student will serve no jail time in connection with the death of a 19-year-old freshman who died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party last year.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, 23-year-old Andrew White of Dulles was sentenced Tuesday. White is one of 11 former Delta Chi members charged in Adam Oakes' death. Investigators say Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey during the party in February of last year and was found dead the next morning.

White pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors in December and faced up to a year in prison. He will serve no time behind bars but will be on probation and will be required to perform 100 hours of community service.

White was also ordered to speak at five hazing prevention events and to meet with the Oakes family.