VCU freshman from Loudoun County's cause of death announced by medical examiner

The cause of death for a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman from Sterling was announced by the medical examiner after what his family has described as a rush event earlier this year where the teen reportedly drank a large quantity of alcohol.

The medical examiner says 19-year-old Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning and the manner of death is an accident.

Oakes' father Eric told FOX 5 his son was in the process of joining the Delta Chi fraternity to meet friends during the course of an abnormal freshman year as a result of the pandemic. VCU has since announced it suspended the campus chapter of the fraternity.

VCU announced in March that they launched an independent investigation into Greek life.

Oakes' family has released this statement on the medical examiner's findings:

"On behalf of our family, we are grateful for the thorough work completed on the part of the medical examiner's office in identifying ethanol toxicity, or alcohol poisoning, as Adam's cause of death. At this time, receiving the results feels similar to ripping a bandaid off an open wound. We are all mourning his loss again as if it just happened yesterday. Even though the results are unsurprising, it does not make it any easier to hear. However, we now have the scientific evidence needed to confirm his death was caused by hazing, specifically the excessive amounts of alcohol the fraternity supplied and pressured him to drink that night at the Delta Chi Big/Little event. The investigation is ongoing and as to not intrude or disrupt the work, we will not be divulging any further details at this time. We ask that you not forget my cousin was a 19-year-old kid looking for acceptance and friends. He had an amazing heart, a kind spirit, and the absolute best bear hug. He had a bright future ahead with dreams of his own. Those dreams will never be fulfilled because of one night, one group of boys, and one fraternity tradition—but also because of a greek system that regularly used hazing to control and coerce teenagers, endangering them, and in too many cases, ending in their death. Please educate, hug, and love your children. #seekthetruth #justiceforadamo"