Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama attend 'Rustin' movie screening in DC

The former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, made a surprise appearance at the screening of ‘Rustin’ at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The two executive produced the movie about the unsung civil rights hero, Bayard Rustin. The movie debuts on the streaming platform Netflix on November 17 and explores the life of Rustin as an advisor to civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. The movie also features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

Former President Barack Obama called Colman Domingo’s performance in the new ‘Rustin’ film "brilliant." The actor stars as unsung civil rights hero Bayard Rustin in the Obama-produced movie.

Rustin dedicated his life to the quest for racial equality, human rights, and worldwide democracy. He was an openly gay Black man along with the unsung architect of the 1963 March on Washington. However, he is all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bayard Rustin was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a key organizer of the March on Washington in 1963. He also helped plan other nonviolent protests and boycotts to end racial discrimination.

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy and Marissa Mitchell sat down with actor Colman Domingo to discuss the movie. This comes just 48 hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end.



