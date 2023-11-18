Former MD town commissioner arrested for assaulting 13-year-old son

Police arrested a former town commissioner on Friday for allegedly assaulting his 13-year-old son.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Emmitsburg, Maryland, after receiving a call about a domestic incident.

Police allege that Joseph Anthony Ritz III, 47, assaulted his 13-year-old son. The child had visible marks on him from the assault, according to police.

Ritz, who is a former Emmitsburg town commissioner, was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault.

The child was examined by Emergency Medical Services, but the boy's mother declined to transport him to a hospital.