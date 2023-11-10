Security cameras show suspects in Frederick commercial burglary: police

Authorities are asking for help identifying several individuals suspected in a commercial burglary and destruction of property case in Frederick.

Police say the incident took place on October 9 in the 300 block of Prospect Boulevard between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The images of the suspects released by police were captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wright at ABWright@FrederickMDPolice.org or 301-600-2102.