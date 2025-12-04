DC weather: Snow likely to impact Friday morning commute

The Brief ❄️ Snow showers likely Friday morning, especially south of D.C. 🚗 Winter Weather Advisory in effect 1 a.m.–4 p.m. for parts of Virginia and West Virginia. 🌥️ Weekend stays chilly and dry, with flurries possible Monday.



Snow is likely Friday across parts of the Washington, D.C., area as another round of winter weather moves in, possibly affecting the morning commute.

What we know:

Thursday will be cold, with highs in the mid-40s and morning temperatures in the upper 30s. A breeze will add a slight wind chill, but conditions will stay dry.

By Thursday night, temperatures will drop to below freezing across most of the region.

Timeline:

Snow showers are expected to arrive early Friday and continue through the morning commute, especially south of the District. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says some of the coldest air of the season will move in with the snow.

The best chances for accumulation will be south of the city, with snow showers lingering through midday before tapering off. The evening commute should be quieter.

Grenda says we can expect a coating north of D.C., with up to two inches possible south of the city.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday for parts of central and western Virginia and southeastern West Virginia. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation and ice could make roads slippery Friday morning in areas under the advisory.

What's next:

The weekend will be chilly but dry. By Sunday, clouds will increase, keeping highs near 45 degrees with limited sunshine.

Flurries are possible Monday, with another chance for a wintry mix developing by Wednesday evening.

