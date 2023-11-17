Expand / Collapse search

Frederick man charged in internet child pornography investigation

FREDERICK, Md. - Police have arrested and charged a Frederick man in connection with an internet child pornography investigation.

Authorities say they identified Andrew Buckley Rosenfield in February during an investigation involving internet crimes against children.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rosenfeld's residence and vehicle in September and say evidence was located that resulted in several sex offense-related charges.

The 61-year-old Rosenfield was arrested and faces 10 counts related to the possession of child pornography.

