Frederick man charged in internet child pornography investigation
FREDERICK, Md. - Police have arrested and charged a Frederick man in connection with an internet child pornography investigation.
Authorities say they identified Andrew Buckley Rosenfield in February during an investigation involving internet crimes against children.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rosenfeld's residence and vehicle in September and say evidence was located that resulted in several sex offense-related charges.
The 61-year-old Rosenfield was arrested and faces 10 counts related to the possession of child pornography.
Andrew Buckley Rosenfield (Frederick Police Department)