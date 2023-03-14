Former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke signs with Atlanta Falcons: report
WASHINGTON - Former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has signed with the Atlanta Falcons according to a FOX Sports report.
Heinicke is believed to have signed a two-year deal worth $20 million.
Heinicke played for three seasons with the Commanders and earned the starting job last year before being replaced by Carson Wentz.
He began his career in Houston and he has also played for Carolina.
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)