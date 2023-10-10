Forensic clues lead to murder charge in Alexandria woman's mysterious death

Forensic evidence has helped detectives in Fairfax County identify who may have murdered Brenda Ochoa Guerrero.

The 33-year-old was found dead in the passenger seat of her car back on April 13, after a community member noticed she was unconscious in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital.

Eric Antonio Rubio, one of the men police previously arrested for concealing Ochoa Guerrero's body, is now being charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Ochoa Guerrero was killed at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria.

David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, were identified through an anonymous tip as the men who left Ochoa Guerrero in the parking lot. The other SUV that picked up Littlefield and Thompson was driven by Rubio, 35, and Yuris Pineda Gallegos.

Rubio remains behind bars at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Victim specialists with the Fairfax County Police Department have been assigned to Ochoa Guerrero's family to ensure they receive resources and assistance.