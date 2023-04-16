Alexandria woman found dead in hospital parking lot

A 33-year-old woman was found dead in her car Thursday after she was shot in the upper body.

At 10:45 a.m. on April 13, an unconscious woman was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital.

Officers found Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria in the passenger seat of her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ochoa Guerrero had trauma to the upper body, and an autopsy determined that she had a gunshot wound.

Surveillance footage showed two men had parked Ochoa Guerreros' vehicle at 1:11 a.m. The pair left the area, and were then picked up by another SUV.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call 703-246-7800, option 2.