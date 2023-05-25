4 charged in death of Alexandria woman found in hospital parking lot

Four people have been charged in the death of a 33-year-old Alexandria woman who was found with trauma to the upper body and a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a hospital last month.

On April 13, Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found in the passenger seat of her vehicle in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance photo showed two men had parked Ochoa Guerrero's vehicle, left the area, and were then picked up by another SUV.

Related article

David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, were identified through an anonymous tip as the men who left Ochoa Guerrero in the parking lot, according to Fairfax Police. The other SUV that picked up Littlefield and Thompson was driven by Eric Rubio, 35, and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ David Littlefield (Fairfax Police)

All four have been charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

Police say that Ochoa Guerrero’s death occurred at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue of Alexandria. The investigation into the circumstances of her death are still being investigated, according to police.