Flash floods, warnings and watches: What to know about severe weather alerts

The Brief The DMV has faced a surge of severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and heavy rain this summer. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather; a warning means it's happening now and you should avoid travel during warnings. From flash floods to damaging winds, recognizing the alert level could be key to protecting yourself, your family and your property.



Flash floods, damaging winds and relentless rain have recently turned streets across the D.C. region into hazards. With more storms in the forecast, knowing how to respond when a weather alert hits your phone can make all the difference.

Whether you're driving or staying in, understanding the difference between a watch and a warning is key to staying safe. Here’s what those alerts actually mean—and how to act when they appear.

Watch vs. Warning: What’s the Difference?

Many people assume a "watch" and a "warning" are interchangeable—but knowing the distinction is critical.

A watch means conditions are favorable for dangerous weather, but it hasn’t started yet. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Flash Flood Watch is essentially a heads-up. Be alert, stay updated and prepare to change your plans. Watches are usually issued several hours in advance.

A warning is more urgent. It means hazardous weather is happening now or will happen imminently. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Flash Flood Warning is issued in your area, you should seek shelter right away and avoid the roads if possible.

When You Shouldn’t Drive

If your area is under a warning, don’t gamble with flash floods or falling trees. Postpone your drive, if you can.

If visibility is low, heavy rain and wind can drastically reduce visibility and reaction time.

If water is covering the road, try to avoid driving through flooded roads. Just six inches of water can stall a car and 12 inches can carry it away.

If the power is out in your neighborhood, that likely means traffic lights are too. Navigating intersections becomes dangerous fast.

When in Doubt, Wait it Out

Local officials recommend staying informed by signing up for text alerts, checking apps like the FOX Local app and FOX 5 Weather app, and tuning into trusted forecasts.

As weather patterns grow more intense, preparation is key. Know the alerts, have a plan, and don’t wait until it’s too late to make a safe decision.

So the next time your phone lights up with a weather alert, take a moment to read it. If it's a watch, stay flexible. If it’s a warning, stay put. The risk isn’t just rain—it’s what the rain can do, and how fast it can change everything.

Why It Matters Now

Over the past week, parts of D.C., Maryland, and northern Virginia have seen multiple rounds of severe storms.

In some areas, emergency crews have had to rescue drivers trapped in rising water. Roads have been damaged, cars submerged, and power knocked out—all reminders that summer storms shouldn’t be underestimated.