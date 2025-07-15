Cleanup underway after flash floods, storms strand drivers, damage roads in DC region

The Brief Flash floods swept through the DC region Monday, stranding cars and swamping roads. Water rescues were needed as storms overwhelmed drains across Virginia and Maryland. Emergency crews remain on alert for more storms later this week.



Severe storms swept through the D.C. region Monday afternoon, triggering flash flooding and dangerous conditions for drivers across Virginia, Maryland and the District.

Vehicles stranded

What we know:

In McLean, high water left vehicles stranded, while storm drains in Arlington overflowed, flooding roadways. In Laurel, cars were spun around by swift water on Washington Boulevard at the height of the storm.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says roads turned into rivers within minutes, prompting multiple water rescues. Flash flood watches and warnings issued earlier in the day were correct as heavy rain overwhelmed drainage systems across the region.

Flood damage

As floodwaters receded, damage to roads and property became visible, along with a shaken sense of safety for many residents, Alnwick said.

Officials reminded the public that swift-moving water can be deadly and that just six inches can knock a person off their feet, and 12 inches can carry away a vehicle.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said its teams remain on standby for additional storms that could impact the area this week.