Cleanup underway after flash floods, storms strand drivers, damage roads in DC region
WASHINGTON - Severe storms swept through the D.C. region Monday afternoon, triggering flash flooding and dangerous conditions for drivers across Virginia, Maryland and the District.
Vehicles stranded
What we know:
In McLean, high water left vehicles stranded, while storm drains in Arlington overflowed, flooding roadways. In Laurel, cars were spun around by swift water on Washington Boulevard at the height of the storm.
FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says roads turned into rivers within minutes, prompting multiple water rescues. Flash flood watches and warnings issued earlier in the day were correct as heavy rain overwhelmed drainage systems across the region.
Flood damage
As floodwaters receded, damage to roads and property became visible, along with a shaken sense of safety for many residents, Alnwick said.
Officials reminded the public that swift-moving water can be deadly and that just six inches can knock a person off their feet, and 12 inches can carry away a vehicle.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said its teams remain on standby for additional storms that could impact the area this week.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team, Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, Maryland-National Capital Park Police and the National Weather Service.