Severe weather in DC, Maryland, Virginia: Flash flood, thunderstorm warnings issued

Another round of severe weather is slamming the DMV on Monday with the storms hitting just as people are getting on the roads for their evening commutes.

Officials are warning drivers to avoid standing water and "turn around, don't drown" if they encounter the severe weather.

What's happening:

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of D.C., Arlington and Fairfax counties. That warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m.

Anne Arundel County, Prince George's County and Montgomery County are also under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m.

Heavy rain is pouring down across the region as the storms have converged over the immediate Metro area and there's been not shortage of lightning.

Road conditions are deteriorating as the rain comes down hard across the area.

What we know:

Scattered flash flooding may occur across low-lying and flood-prone areas in D.C., much of Maryland and parts of Virginia. The Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. through Monday evening.

Rainfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour. Some storms may become severe, bringing damaging wind gusts.

Monday begins partly sunny with temperatures near 90 degrees. Storms may continue into the overnight hours.

READ MORE: Flood Watch in effect in DC region Monday; heavy rain, storms could trigger flash flooding

What's next:

The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and additional showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Rain chances remain through the workweek and into the weekend.