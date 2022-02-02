Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Fairfax County

Firefighters from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the City of Alexandria Fire Department were dispatched for a reported house fire Monday, in the Rose Hill area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, both units arrived on the scene to find a one-story, single-family home with smoke visible from the roof.

Crews forced entry into the front door and found flames in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Authorities say an unconscious dog was rescued from the home and revived by personnel. The dog was then turned over to the owner.

Besides the wounded pup, there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire. A neighbor observed smoke coming from the attic and called 911. It's unclear if smoke alarms were activated.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire involved an electrical outlet.

Four residents were displaced because of the fire. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $93,750, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.